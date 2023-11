Carlos James Wafulasun North Leeward Stars 1 dominated X-Ceed Sports Club 3 37-6, and SVG General Services Maple outplayed Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors 31-7 in Division 2 of the National Fast 5 Netball Championship at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose last Saturday.

MACA Crushers gained a 42-31 victory over Vikings in the Men’s Division.

The Championship will continue on Wednesday.