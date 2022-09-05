Results of the North East Football League

Chapmans overwhelmed Spring Village of Georgetown by beating them 10-2 yesterday to win the HAIROUN North East Football League at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Chapmans also won the Prime Minister’s Knock-out Cup to complete their campaign. They played undefeated in the Championships.

Earlier, Diamonds defeated Greggs 5-2 to secure third place.

Dickson was adjudged the Most Disciplined Team. The Best Goalkeeper was Jahmaine Jarvis of Spring Village of Georgetown. The Best Defender, Rayan King of Chapmans. The Best Midfielder, Terrason Joseph of Chapman; and Best Striker, Shemar Wilkes of Diamonds.