Results of the Semi finals SVGCC Table Tennis Association Tournament – NBC SVG

18-year-old, Akeil De Roche created a big upset last Saturday at the West St George Secondary School at Belair by beating number 1 seed, Damion Dublin in the Semi-finals of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association’s 1st Assessment Tournament for the year, and went on to take the Men’s Singles title.

Here are the results from the quarter-finals. Akeil De Roche defeated Mikael Hazlewood 8-11, 11-5, 11-6. Damion Dublin beat Antwan Tannis 11-3, 11-7. Michel Creese won from Leah Cumberbatch 11-9, 11-9 to become the first Woman to reach that stage of a Tournament against a man; and Jonard Ford defeated Mirac Creese 11-8, 11-9.

In the semi-finals, Akeil De Roche beat Damion Dublin 11-6, 11-7, 11-7, and Michel Creese won from Jonard Ford 11-3, 12-10, 11-4.

Akeil De Roche clinched the Title with an 11-7, 11-9, 11-7 victory over Michel Creese.

The next tournament would be a female-only event on the 26th of February.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis said that it would select Junior players for national trials in preparation for the Caribbean Junior Championships in the Dominican Republic in May,