Results of the Women’s National T20 Cricket Series

United Survivors and Carlos James/MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Girls won matches in the National Women’s Twenty/20 Cricket Championship last Saturday.

United Survivors defeated JG Tigress by 9 runs at the Stubbs Playing Field.

The scores: United Survivors 136-4 off 20 overs, JG Tigress 127-4 off 20 overs.

In last Saturday’s second scheduled match at the Sion Hill Playing Field, Carlos James/MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Girls won by default from Radcliffe Girls.