Results of Tuesday’s NBA play off games

New Orleans Pelicans beat the top-seeded Phoenix Suns 125-114 to level their NBA play-off series at 1-1 in Arizona last night.

Brandon Ingram registered 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as New Orleans Pelicans overpowered last year’s runners-up.

Booker scored 16 points in the first quarter for Phoenix Suns, but left the court with a hamstring injury midway through the third quarter after jumping to contest a shot. He returned at the start of the fourth quarter, but did not resume playing. Up to then he had scored 31 points

The third game of the best-of-seven Western Conference series will take place on Friday in New Orleans.

The 25-year-old Booker missed seven games earlier this season with a left hamstring problem and will be assessed further.

In Tuesday’s other play-offs, Miami Heat took a 2-0 lead over Atlanta Hawks with a 115-105 win.

Jimmy Butler scored 45 points, a career play-off high, to help Miami Heat to victory.

And Memphis Grizzlies registered a dominant 124-96 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to level the series 1-1.

Ja Morant had 23 points and 10 assists, while Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 16 points each, for Memphis Grizzlies. Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves with 20 points.