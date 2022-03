The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Salt Pond Breakers beat Grenadines Divers by 8 wickets in yesterday afternoon’s first match of the DREAM 11 VINCY Premier League Ten/10 Cricket Tournament at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The scores: Grenadines Divers 61-7 off 10 overs (Jomel Warrican 3-1), Salt Pond Breakers 64-2 off 7 overs (Kadeem Alleyne 36, Rickford Walker 25).

In yesterday’s second match, Botanical Gardens Rangers defeated Dark View Explorers by 8 wickets.