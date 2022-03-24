Results of Tuesday’s VPL matches – NBC SVG

La Soufriere Hikers gained a 7-wicket win over Grenadines Divers in yesterday afternoon’s first match of the Dream 11 VINCY Premier League (VPL) Ten/10 Cricket Tournament at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The scores: Grenadines Divers 96-6 off 10 overs (Shem Browne 29, Rayan Williams 4-7), La Soufriere Hikers 97-3 off 8.5 overs (Kavem Hodge 48).

In the second match at 2.30 p. m, Salt Pond Breakers defeated Botanical Gardens Rangers by 5 runs.

The scores: Salt Pond Breakers 104-8 off 10 overs (Kadir Nedd 63, Winston Samuel 2-10), Botanical Gardens Rangers 99-9 off 10 overs (Kesrick Williams 21, Salvan Browne 20, Kenzely Joseph 3-13, Ryan John 2-14).

At 12 noon today, La Soufriere Hikers will oppose Dark View Explorers, and at 2.30 p. m, Fort Charlotte Strikers will play against Botanical Gardens Rangers. The matches will be at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.