Results of Wednesday’s French Ligue 1 games

Paris St-Germain were made to wait for their eighth French title in 10 years after closest rivals Marseille fought back to beat Nantes 3-2 yesterday in French Ligue 1.

Paris St-Germain, without Lionel Messi and Neymar, knew they would clinch the title if they bettered Marseille’s result.

First-half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos, coupled with Marseille trailing 2-1, left Paris St-Germain on the brink.

But Marseille rallied for their 3-2 win which meant that Paris St-Germain, who added a third goal through Marquinhos, must wait for the title.

A point for Paris St-Germain in their home game against seventh-placed, Lens on Saturday will see them regain the title regardless of what Marseille do at Reims