Results of Wednesday’s VPL matches – NBC SVG

There were victories for Botanical Gardens Rangers and La Soufriere Hikers in the 2022 DREAM 11 VINCY Premier League (VPL) 4 Ten/10 Cricket Tournament at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday afternoon.

In Match 1, Botanical Gardens Rangers defeated Fort Charlotte Strikers by 7 wickets.

The scores: Fort Charlotte Strikers 77-6 off 10 overs (Joshua James 30 off 15 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes), Botanical Gardens Rangers 78-3 off 8.2 overs (Wayne Harper 31).

La Soufriere Hikers beat Dark View Explorers by 4 runs in yesterday’s second match.

The scores: La Soufriere Hikers 117-8 off 10 overs (Gidron Pope 43 off 22 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes, Dillon Douglas 31 off 14 balls with 1 four and 3 sixes, Kavem Hodge 23 off 15 balls, Darius Martin 3-22, Luke Wilson 2-20), Dark View Explorers 113-1 off 10 overs (Romano Pierre 51 off 32 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes, Alick Athanaze 44 not out off 30 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes).

Today is rest day in the Tournament.