Retired senior cop reportedly takes his own life Loop Jamaica

Retired senior cop reportedly takes his own life

Jamaica News
The police are reporting a case of suspected suicide of Retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Lloyd Anthony Wilson.

The 60-year-old Wilson — who lived at Cedar Avenue in Wellington Heights, Kingston 6 — is otherwise called Willo or Patcha Grey.

According to a report, Mrs Wilson was at home Tuesday with Mr Wilson and two other family members when they heard an explosion coming from the upstairs bedroom.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, they found the door to the bedroom locked.

The door was kicked off and Mr Wilson’s body was subsequently found in the bathroom with a single gunshot wound.

Investigators discovered a firearm and one spent casing at the scene.

