Reynold Roberts faces two additional offences

Two additional charges are being brought against Reynold Roberts.

Roberts a 40-year-old resident of Harmony Hall, who was previously charged with the Murder of Luann Roberts of the same address is now being charged with the offences of Kidnapping and Rape.

Investigations revealed that the Accused removed and carried away the virtual complainant from her home without her consent between 2:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on 1.05.22.

Roberts will reappear before the Serious Offences Court for arraignment.

Meanwhile … On 9.05.22, the Police arrested and charged Julien Hoyte, 63 years old Mechanic of Questelles with the offence of Wounding.

Investigations revealed that the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 19 years old Waiter of Barrouallie by striking him on his forehead with an electric iron.

The incident occurred at Petit St. Vincent on 5.05.22 at about 12:15 a.m.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.