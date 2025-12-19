Richmond Hill Playing Field Open for Free Public Parking 

A One News SVG image.

By S.Browne. Updated 1:30 p.m., Friday, December 19, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has announced that the Richmond Hill Playing Field is open for public parking, in an effort to reduce traffic congestion during the festive season.

The Police Force stated that it will conduct periodic patrols of the area to ensure public safety and security.

The facility will be available for use throughout the entire Christmas season at no cost to motorists.

Motorists are reminded to park in an orderly manner as directed by on-site personnel and to refrain from leaving valuables inside their vehicles.

