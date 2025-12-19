Vincentian Designer Recognised by CARICOM for Impact in the Creative Arts  SVGCC Agriculture Students Celebrate World Soil Day with Hands-On Testing  RSVGPF is Set to Host 2025 Police Christmas Caroling Competition on Dec 12  U.S. Diplomatic Mission Reaffirms Bilateral Ties with Newly Elected SVG Leadership  Opposition Leader Denies Allegations, Signals Defamation Action Against Media Outlets  SVG’s largest end of year event set for December 27 
Local News

Richmond Hill Playing Field Open for Free Public Parking 

19 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on One News SVG.
A One News SVG image.

By S.Browne. Updated 1:30 p.m., Friday, December 19, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has announced that the Richmond Hill Playing Field is open for public parking, in an effort to reduce traffic congestion during the festive season.

The Police Force stated that it will conduct periodic patrols of the area to ensure public safety and security.

The facility will be available for use throughout the entire Christmas season at no cost to motorists.

Motorists are reminded to park in an orderly manner as directed by on-site personnel and to refrain from leaving valuables inside their vehicles.

-END-

 

Support us

Related News

12 December 2025

RSVGPF is Set to Host 2025 Police Christmas Caroling Competition on Dec 12 

08 December 2025

Argyle Airport Confirms Runway Repairs 

10 December 2025

Opposition Leader Denies Allegations, Signals Defamation Action Against Media Outlets 

15 December 2025

Public can give Christmas treat to prisoners within strict rules 