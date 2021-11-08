Rights commission: Ethiopia looks to be detaining people based on ethnicity

The content originally appeared on: CNN

“People have been arrested from their workplaces, homes and on the streets and are being held at various city police stations,” in the capital Addis Ababa, the EHRC said.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission acknowledged that the state of emergency declared on November 2 gives the authorities the power to detain “the people suspected of collaborating with terrorist groups on reasonable grounds,” but demanded that law enforcement “must protect human rights and adhere to principles of legitimacy, reasonableness, proportionalism, and impartiality.”

Human rights “cannot be restricted under any circumstances,” the commission warned Ethiopian law enforcement agencies.

