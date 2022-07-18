Rihanna All Smiles In France Showing Out For A$AP Rocky At Lollapalooza

Rihanna is making it her duty to support her hubby and father of her son, A$AP Rocky, on his tours despite her music ventures at a standstill.

The singer and Fenty Beauty mogul has been spotted several times since giving birth in May as she supports Rocky at several festivals he has been performing in the last month.

On Sunday, she was again spotted at Lollapalooza Paris, where Rocky was the headlining act. Lollapalooza Paris resumed this past weekend after being canceled for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was held at Hippodrome Paris on Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, and saw Rocky among dozens of artists forming the lineup. Among those who performed were bands Pearl Jam, imagine Dragons, David Guetta, and Megan Thee Stallion on Saturday, while Rocky was on from 8:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The American rapper was a big hit with the crowd as he delivered a strong performance from his commercial hits, including his last album, All $miles. Also, there was his lady love and mother of his child, Rihanna, who was seen wearing a baggy sweatsuit as she walked down some stairs in the venue.

Rihanna baby bump / IG

A video circulating of Rihanna shows her chubby with her baby weight, and some social media users did not miss the opportunity to point it out as they bullied Rihanna over her weight.

“Rihanna needs to get a life and stop following asap around so he doesn’t cheat because she couldn’t stop eating and ended up 4x her weight,” one hater wrote on Twitter. “Why ya calling Rihanna big half that “weight” yall seeing is the coat,” one of her fans said in defense of her.

Others also praised the singer for being authentic in her journey, unlike other celebrities.

“I showed these two photos to my sister who has 5 kids. And the first thing she said was how impressed she was that Rihanna showed up post pregnancy in her natural weight and not skinny like other celebrities do which can be unattainable for many. That’s why I love her,” another fan wrote.