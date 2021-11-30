Rihanna Declared Barbados 11th National Hero At Age 33

Rihanna is now a National Hero in her homeland.

The billionaire pop star/businesswoman was on Monday night declared a national hero by her country of Barbados, which transitioned from a former British Colony to a republic on November 30th, 2021. Rihanna is now the country’s 11th National Hero.

The momentous occasion saw the pop singer flying home to Barbados on Monday. The announcement of naming her a national hero whereby she is the second living national hero was celebrated widely in her home island and by fans worldwide.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, would be conferred with the honor of National Hero of Barbados.

Mottley, who herself made history as a female prime minister elected to government, congratulated Rihanna. “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions,” Mottley told Rihanna, a reference to her 2012 hit single “Diamonds.”

Barbados’ only living National Hero, Sir Garfield Sobers, was present when the title was conferred.

Barbados’ plan to remove itself as a colony from the United Kingdom has been celebrated across the Caribbean. The island with a population of a little less than 200,000 people was formerly colonized by Britain for over 400 years!

Locally, the island celebrated the historic moment at the National Heroes Square in the capital Bridgetown where the Queen’s flag was lowered, and the island’s staff hoisted.

The occasion also marks 55 years to the day since Barbados gained full independence. However, while they were independent, they kept the Queen as the ceremonial head of the country.

All of that will now change as the young republic takes its first important steps- swearing-in Sandra Mason, the Barbadian woman who served as the island’s governor-general.

The presidency post will, however, be a figurehead post with Prime Minister Mia Mottley holding the more effective powers of running the country.

Barbados will remain a member of the Commonwealth — a group of 54 states that voluntarily form the organization. They are mainly former British colonies. The Queen was represented by an heir to the throne Prince Charles who represented her for the officious event.

Rihanna was named a global ambassador for the role of culture for Barbados in 2008 and in 2018 she was named Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

While fans await her ninth studio album, Rihanna is keeping herself business running her clothing and makeup Fenti empire. Forbes named her a billionaire in August 2021 with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion thanks to the growth in valuation of her Savage X Fenti and Fenti Beauty companies.