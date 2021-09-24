Rihanna Explains Why She Doesn’t Want A$AP Rocky’s Help With Savage X Fenty

Rihanna says her controlling personality won’t allow her to let her boyfriend A$AP Rocky help the creative process of her fashion empire, Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna has been a dedicated businesswoman, and in less than three years, she went from budding entrepreneur to billionaire. Her fans, while supportive of her business ventures, have been asking the artist for music, but who knows how long it will take to get some creative juice from the Anti singer.

Her success, though, might cause some to wonder as her business model focusing on exclusivity and targeting people of color who have long been erased from the beauty equation of large companies who catered to a mainly white and skinny consumer base.

However, it seems that Rihanna has been doing it all, and she doesn’t want help. She’s been dating rapper A$AP Rocky for more than a year, but it seems that she doesn’t mix business with pleasure.

When asked by PEOPLE magazine about Rocky being a design collaborator, the 33-year-old noted that she likes to be in control of everything.

“Are you kidding me? Do you know who I am? I’m a control freak,” the “Pon de Replay” singer joked. “Listen, he’s proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish and all of my designs,” Rihanna said, speaking at her third Savage X Fenty fashion show installment viewing in LA on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Savage X Fenty show is back in its third season streaming on Amazon Prime. The show features Normani, BIA, Nas, Daddy Yankee, and Ricky Martin as some of the musical performances for the evening.

Her pieces were modeled by Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, Cindy Crawford, Emily Ratajowski, and Irina Shayk on the runway.

Meanwhile, regarding music, fans have to temper their expectations, the artist says.

“Just put that in your mind like whatever you know of Rihanna is not gonna be what you hear,” she teased.