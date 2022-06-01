Rihanna Gets 4 New Multi-Platinum Certifications, “Umbrella”, “Disturbia” Inches Towards Diamond

Despite not releasing new music since 2016, Rihanna continues to rack up big numbers as four of her songs received new platinum certification on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Tuesday noted that the songs which received higher platinum certification are “Umbrella,” which is not 8x multi-platinum, “Disturbia” with 7x multi-platinum, “Take A Bow,” and “Don’t Stop The Music” both now 6x multi-platinum.

Rihanna’s last album Anti dropped in January 2016, and while she has released a collab with PartyNextDoor in 2020 called “Believe It,” she has not released new music since.

The pop princess started her Fenty Beauty in 2017 and has instead given fans luxury skin and beauty products instead of music. However, she had teased new music in the form of a reggae/dancehall album that was to be released in 2019, but the project has been delayed several times and is still to be released.

Rihanna’s life has also transformed into motherhood as she recently welcomed her first child, a boy, with her partner A$AP Rocky earlier this month.

Even though no new music is coming, fans continue to enjoy the singer’s music on rotation. According to the RIAA, “Umbrella” sold 8 million copies and first went platinum on October 26, 2007.

As for “Disturbia,” that single sold 7 million digital copies and first went platinum on December 12, 2008, while “Take a Bow” also sold 6 million digital copies and first went platinum on the same date, December 12, 2008.

“Don’t Stop the Music” also sold 6 million copies also went platinum for the first time on December 12, 2008.

In the meantime, Rihanna has not reacted to the latest developments with her music, and without a doubt, she’s meaningfully occupied with her young baby.

Rihanna’s latest string of platinum plaques arrives despite her not releasing any new solo music since 2016. Fans have been egging her on for the past few years to release her next album, code name R9. The project was initially slated to be a reggae/dancehall album with Rihanna going back to her roots, but ultimately that album appears to be permanently shelved since she now has a newborn to care for and a billion-dollar empire to manage.

Still, last year RiRi assured fans that new music was coming, even though she had made that promise several times prior. Perhaps her fans have now given up on getting any new music from her, or maybe she feels that a much longer time away from music is necessary at the moment.

Rihanna new platinum certification songs in the United States.

