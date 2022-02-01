Rising Dancehall Artiste Sick1 Shot And Killed In Montego Bay

Rising dancehall artiste Sick1 was shot and killed.

While details are still sketchy, sources confirmed with Urban Islandz on Tuesday that the Montego Bay-based recording artiste who goes by the name Sick1 was allegedly shot and killed by police in St. James early Tuesday morning. The victim’s personal identity and the exact circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been released by law enforcement, but we’re told that the artiste died at the scene.

In March 2021, Sick1 dropped his first official track alongside Kabookie. The track titled “Rapid It Up” was soon followed by “Active,” on which Kabookie also appeared. The entertainer then dropped “Right De Suh” in September of last year, and his biggest track, “Third Eye” followed a month after.

In his final post to his Instagram Story, Sick1 shared the symbol for his 1Webb crew.

Sick1 now joins a growing list of other musicians who have been killed in recent months. Montego Bay deejay Kapella Don was gunned down by unknown personnel on January 20, 2022, in his community of Montpelier. Fada Gad also, who also hails from the parish of St. James, was murdered last year when gunmen shot in several times.

Fans of Sick1 have been sharing their condolences below several of the recent post on his timelines. At least one comment feared just how the late entertainer’s daughter is handling the very tragic news. “Must lie this. look how me warn stinga mon cho bl..dclat wah u daughter fi do nw?”

Another comment sought to bash the law enforcement team, who is supposedly behind the shooting death of the entertainer. “Jah knw never talk to you yet but u seem like a nice person. them s*ck p**sy icecream mouth police yah u see mn jah.”

Urban Islandz will provide more information on this story as it develops.