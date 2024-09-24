Road improvement works continue in the constituency of West Kingstown

Minister of National Mobilization and caretaker for the constituency of West Kingstown Keisal Peters has expressed her pleasure at the road works being carried out in the constituency.

Speaking on radio recently, Minister Peters provided an update on road works being done in the constituency.

She said she is especially pleased with the beginning of work on the Edinborough road, following years of challenges with the contractor.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/ROADS.mp3

The Minister also said, in the Plan area in Campden Park, a section of road was recently completed

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/ROADS-1.mp3

Photo Credit : API