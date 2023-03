The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Government of the Republic of China, Taiwan has been commended for the support given to Vincentian Women, through the Women’s Empowerment Project.

Hundreds of Female Entrepreneurs participated in the project, as part of the Taiwanese Government’s International Women’s Empowerment Initiative.

Yolande Richards tells us more in today’s Special Report.

