Roddy Ricch Kicked Fan Who Jumped On Stage At Openair Frauenfeld Festival

Roddy Ricch is not here for fans rushing his stage and recently sent a message to those who have plans to run up on him.

Roddy Ricch has a number of festival bookings in Europe this season as things return to normal for the first time since the pandemic started.

However, the Compton rapper is ensuring that fans who hop onto stage uninvited know they will get the boot. Literally.

On Thursday, while performing “The Box” at the Openair Frauenfeld Festival in Frauenfeld, Switzerland, the rapper and his security became aggressive towards a fan who appeared to jump the barrier around the stage before climbing onto the stage.

Security quickly responded, and Roddy was seen dropping his mic and running up to the fan, where he could be seen kicking the fan.

As security removes the man, Roddy then continues his performance as if he didn’t just kick at a fan. The festival organizers have not addressed the incident.

In the meantime, Roddy is on a European streak following his recent arrest for alleged illegal possession of firearm. The rapper was arrested last month while on the way to the Governor’s Ball in New York City. He was slapped with four charges but was later dropped without explanation by the NYPD.

Rapper Playboi Carti had a similar incident at one of his shows recently, but he dealt with the situation very different from Roddy Ricch as he went over and rescued the fan from security. Carti eventually gave the fan a hug before sending him on his way. Perhaps the Atlanta rapper learned a thing or two from other events where fans got hurt and later sued the artists.

In a separate incident Carti paused his set to hand a fan a bottle of water after concerns the fan maybe passing out.