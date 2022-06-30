Romain Virgo Shares How His Wife Inspired His Latest Hit “Good Woman”

Romain Virgo shares how his wife inspired his new single, “Good Woman.”

Reggae crooner Romain Virgo has never hidden how much he enjoys his married life or finding his partner, Elizabeth Virgo. In fact, over the years, he’s sung many a ballad to his soul mate, including “In This Together” and “Beautiful to Me.” One of his latest offerings, “Good Woman,” is no exception.

In this track, he shares that he is still amazed at the fact that he continues to find new ways to fall in love with his wife. In one part, he sings, “Can’t believe the way how she got me still Each and every day I feel the thrill, Even by day she finds a way, To take good care of me.”

If there was any doubt that he was singing about his partner in the track, he cleared that up during a recent interview with the Jamaica Star at the Jamaica Rum Festival held at The Aqueduct in Rose Hall, Montego Bay, over the last the weekend.

Romain Virgo also shared that the song is personal to him. He explained that he remains in awe of her commitment and the fact that she has been by his side from day one.

He also divulged that the two were friends before they took the relationship to another level, and because of that, he learned that one of the most important things that you could have with a woman you intend to share your life with is a solid friendship.

The relationship they developed has helped the couple to share an unbreakable bond, he added. The “Stay With Me” singer added that he knew that they had a special bond as she was one of the few women whom he felt comfortable enough to fall asleep around and that his friends knew just how special that was.

“She is someone very caring, looks out for my friends and family and that is rare, to me, finding someone that cares about you and how others around you feel. And while the list of characteristics of what a good woman is or should have can go on and on, that is something I think is special,” he added.

Romain Virgo also openly shares about the joys and challenges that his family faces on his YouTube channel, The Virgos, which has over 165,000 subscribers. The couple has been married since 2018, and some friends of the couple have said they had known each other for at least six years before their marriage. They also welcomed twin girls in January 2020.

While most parents are warned about the terrible twos, Romain Virgo shared that while it has been a learning experience, he would not describe it as terrible. He believes that’s because he spent a lot of time with them from the time of their birth due to the pandemic.

The track has been well-received by fans so far and is doing well on YouTube, where it has over two million views. It was produced by DJ Densen, MLND, and Niko for Lifeline Music (VP Records).

There are over 2000 comments on the video, all of which express positivity towards the track.

“I am legitimately so so proud of this bredda right here. I pray he is just as exceptional as he appears and also that he will not stay the exception but will one day become the rule. May God bless him and his family,” one fan said, while another added, “This song is a breath of fresh air… I would be having this sing on repeat for a long time.. big up your wife who is the inspiration behind this.. always holding you and the family down… great song.. great flow.. nuff love.”

Check out “Good Woman” below: