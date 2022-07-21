Rondy Luta McIntosh to take up office on August 1st

This country’s new Consul General in the USA, Rondy Luta McIntosh is preparing to take up office on August 1st.

Speaking on NBC Radio yesterday, Mr. McIntosh said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve in this capacity.

Meanwhile, outgoing Consul General Howie Prince says despite some challenges, he was instrumental in implementing several projects, over the last five years.

