Roseau to launch community light up activities tonight

The community of Roseau will be lit up in a spectacular light display when the community launches its light up activities tonight.

So says ULP Caretaker for East Kingstown Luke Browne who says the activity is being held with the theme “traveling for Christmas”

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/LUKE-LIGHTS.mp3

Judging in the National Community Lighting Competition commenced on the leeward side of the island on Tuesday night and continued in North Windward last night.

Photo credit: Searchlight