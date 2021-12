The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Several new programs will be implemented by RS Academy in the New Year.

This is according to Founder of the Academy, Rodney Small, as he spoke to NBC News, following the staging of the 10th edition of Steel Expression.

He says the Academy will continue to provide an avenue for young artistes here in SVG.

Steel Expressions was held at Porter’s Estate in Arnos Vale with the theme ‘Mi Casa’.