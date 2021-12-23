RS Productions is ready to deliver another amazing show – NBC SVG

As the RS Production team counts down to the 10th Anniversary of Steel Expressions, Executive Producer and Artistic Director, Cultural Ambassador Rodney Small, says he excited to present another quality show to his patrons.

He indicated that Steel Expressions has become synonymous with Christmas in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and it is known as the event that caters to the entire family. It is with pride and humility that the 10th edition is presented under the theme “Steel Expressions 2021– Mi Casa”.

The event is being staged on the 26th December from 2pm at the beautiful Porter’s Estate, Arnos Vale against the backdrop of the Caribbean Sea and an impressive set and venue design.

It will strive to show the unique relationship between music and destination and also remind patrons of the beauty of SVG as a number of different tourism sites across SVG will be highlighted.

The Production team continues to work diligently to ensure that the patrons attending “Steel Expressions– Mi Casa” have an enjoyable and memorable first experience and returning patrons and sponsors will add to their memories. The audience’s comfort is of utmost importance. Seating and coverage from the elements will be put in place.

The ambience will be augmented with the delivery of vibrant music by our talented local performers.

The cast is led by Cultural Ambassador Rodney Small and accompanied by the RS Band. Other performances will come from Cultural Ambassadors Darron Andrews and Shaunelle Mc Kenzie. Silc Music Lovers, The Resonance Band, Desmond “Bam” James, “Johnney P” Straker, Candy Man, Man Kemmy, Keleta Jackson, Kyron Westfield, Mikalay Friday, the Soul, Sisters, Adrian Constance are some of the other cast members.

This year’s Youth Ambassadors are Shazar David and Kyyah Roderiques. Tributes will be paid to several Vincentian cultural personalities who transitioned during the year.

The Committee is working closely with the COVID-19 Task Force and the St Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society to ensure the necessary COVID-19 Protocols are adhered to.

Persons are being encouraged to apply for their QR Codes to present along with a photo identification for ease of access into the venue. Digital temperature checks and sanitization will also be done prior to entry into the venue.

The Committee intends to channel proceeds from this year’s production to fund a Mentorship Programme at the RS Academy and an Arts Symposium for youths interested in the arts.