RSVG Police Force adopts CariSecure project to tackle crime with data-driven approach

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will employ the CariSecure Project as part of efforts to combat crime and reduce the incidences of criminal activity.

The project, an initiative by the United Nations Development Program and funded through US Aid, was designed to address crime in the Caribbean through a data driven approach.

Sergeant of Police attached to the IT department Angelo Duncan speaking on the Police on the Beat Program on NBC Radio last night explained how the project is expected to assist the police.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/CAISECURE.mp3

Corporal of Police attached to the IT department Aleea Stapleton explained that the police force is part of the first phase of the project roll out in St Vincent and the Grenadines The second phase would include the judicial system.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/CAISECURE-1.mp3

Photo credit: API