RSVGPF and NCCP to conduct walkabout and Community Concert in Sharpes

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) in collaboration with the National Commission on Crime Prevention (NCCP), the Police Band, and the Redemption Sharpes Police Youth Club will conduct a Walkabout and Community Concert on Thursday, January 25TH 2024, in Redemption Sharpes.

The Walkabout will commence at 4:00 p.m., followed by the concert at 5:00 on the Redemption Sharpes Playing Field. The Police Force Band will be in attendance and provide musical entertainment.

These activities are part of the RSVGPF’s 2024 Calendar of Events to increase the organization’s visibility and its relationship with communities and members of the public in general. The primary objective is to build resilient and safer communities through community policing.

Residents of Redemption Sharpes and the surrounding areas are invited to attend.