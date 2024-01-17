RSVGPF announces changes to traffic

·1 min read
Home
Local News
RSVGPF announces changes to traffic
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has announced some changes to vehicular traffic in Kingstown with effect from today.

Corporal Phillip King of the Traffic Department, says the changes are being made to accommodate work on the Port Modernization Project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/TRAFFIC-CHANGES.mp3

 

Corporal King is urging motorists to adhere to the traffic changes.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/TRAFFIC-CHANGES1.mp3

See also

Photo credit: API 

 