RSVGPF announces changes to traffic

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has announced some changes to vehicular traffic in Kingstown with effect from today.

Corporal Phillip King of the Traffic Department, says the changes are being made to accommodate work on the Port Modernization Project.

Corporal King is urging motorists to adhere to the traffic changes.

Photo credit: API