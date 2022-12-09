RSVGPF holds annual police crime prevention exhibition

Members of the public are being sensitized about tips on securing themselves and their property during the busy Christmas Season at the annual Police Crime Prevention Exhibition today.

It is being organized by the Crime Prevention Unit within the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Chairman of the Police Crime Prevention Unit, Sergeant Seon Shoy told NBC News, the Christmas edition of the exhibition has been progressing very well with a number of exhibitors and thus far with members of the public participating.

Sergeant Shoy is also encouraging people to be very vigilant during the Christmas season to avoid becoming victims of Crime.

Sergeant Shoy is also appealing to parents and guardians to pay close attention their childrens activities on the internet during the Christmas season.

The exhibition is being held with the theme “Enhancing Public Safety: A Shared Responsibility”.