RSVGPF to host Town Hall meetings island wide

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will host a series of Town Hall meeting across the island this year.

Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons says that the first of these Town Hall meetings will take place in Layou on Thursday January 18th, 2024, from 6:30 p.m at the Layou Government School.

The Town Hall meeting will be held under the theme: “Citizen Security is Everybody’s Responsibility”

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/POLICE-TOWN-HALL.mp3

The meeting would hear addresses from senior members of the Police Force as well as community leaders and members.

SOP Simmons notes that there would be an open forum for those attending.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/POLICE-TOWN-HALL1.mp3

He is inviting members of Layou and surrounding communities to attend Thursday’s meeting.

Thursday Town Hall meeting in Layou is one of the ways through which the Police Force is seeking to reduce crime in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/POLICE-TOWN-HALL2.mp3

Photo credit: Searchlight