RSVGPF working to ensure confidence in the police is restored

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadine Police Force is working to ensure that the confidence in the police force is restored.

That is according to Commissioner of Police Colin John during a recent statement on crime with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves following a lengthy discussion on the issue.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/COMMISSIONER-CONFIDENCE.mp3

The commissioner also listed some of the measures undertaken by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to ensure that persons remain safe.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/POLICE-EFFORTS.mp3