RSVPF Highlights the role of the family in reducing criminal activity among young people
The role of the family in helping to reduce criminal activity among young people, has been highlighted by the Royal  St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The issue was discussed during the On The Beat programme, aired on NBC Radio on Monday night.

Speaking on the topic: Police Duties and Responsibilities,    Police Sergeant Jules Morgan noted that many young people              get involved in criminal activity, because they lack guidance  and supervision in their homes.

Sergeant Morgan said the Police have been striving to play a leading role in mentoring young people, to ensure that they   are not led astray.

