Rural Carnival activities commences this weekend in Bequia

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) said Rural Carnival activities will take place on the Grenadine island of Bequia this weekend.

Marketing and Development Officer for the CDC, Ezworth “Ezzie” Roberts, said the Bequia Carnival activities will kick off this evening with a Wet fete, followed by a Kids Bonanza tomorrow.

Mr. Roberts said Rural Carnival activities will resume on mainland St. Vincent next weekend. He said activities will also continue in Bequia next weekend.

