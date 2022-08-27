Russia blocks final draft of nuclear disarmament treaty at UN

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A month-long meeting on nuclear disarmament ended in failure at the United Nations Friday night when Russia refused to accept the final draft of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The treaty is reviewed every five years as part of an effort to reduce nuclear risks and stop the expansion of nuclear arsenals around the world.

Russia had tried to make amendments to the treaty which would have “produced chaos” at this late stage in the negotiations, said UN Ambassador Gustavo Zlauvinen.

“It’s like we made a movie this month, but don’t have the final picture,” Zlauvinen said.

