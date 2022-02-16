Russia-Ukraine crisis could drive US inflation to a historic 10%

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)The cost of living is already very high in America. The Russia-Ukraine crisis could make it even worse.

Oil prices have jumped well above $90 a barrel in recent weeks as the risk of a Russian invasion has increased.

If the Russia-Ukraine crisis drives oil to about $110 a barrel, inflation in the United States would exceed 10% on a year-over-year basis, according to a new analysis by RSM shared exclusively with CNN.

“We’re talking about a real short-term shock,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM.