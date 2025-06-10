Vincentian Psychologist Earns Prestigious McGill Internship  Large waves and dangerous rip currents: Sea bathers urged to stay out of the water  HER Programme Supports Women Entrepreneurs in Mayreau After Hurricane Beryl  Vincy Aeroclub Takes Bequia Teens Behind the Scenes at AIA  Cable &amp; Wireless is now Liberty Caribbean  Vincentian woman who beat cancer is now a herbalist bringing healing to others worldwide 
World News

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,202 

09 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Cross Continental Forum Barbados

Here’s where things stand on Tuesday, June 10:

Fighting

  • Russia launched large drone attacks on Kyiv and the southern port of Odesa on Tuesday morning, regional authorities said.
  • Timur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, said that several districts of the capital were being attacked simultaneously, resulting in damage to buildings and fires.
  • Oleh Kiper, the governor of the Odesa region, said on Telegram that a “massive” drone attack struck an emergency medical building, a maternity ward and residential buildings. Kiper said that a 59-year-old man was killed and four others injured in the attack on residential buildings, but there were no casualties at the maternity ward.
  • Russian air defence systems destroyed 76 Ukrainian drones over a two-hour period on Monday, Russian media outlets reported.
  • Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces “continued to advance into the depths of the enemy’s defence” in Ukraine’s east-central region of Dnipropetrovsk and taken control of more territory.

Advertisement

Diplomacy

  • Russia and Ukraine on Monday carried out an exchange of prisoners of war aged under 25. The exchange followed talks between the sides earlier this month in Istanbul.

Transportation

  • Russia’s civil aviation authority said early on Tuesday that it had temporarily suspended flights at all four major airports serving Moscow in response to Ukrainian drone attacks.

 

Support us

Related News

03 June 2025

Ukraine claims to have damaged Russia’s bridge to annexed Crimea 

21 May 2025

International Tea Day: Spilling the tea on unusual teas around the world 

02 June 2025

Iran demands sanctions relief guarantee in nuclear talks with US 

07 June 2025

Syria confirms closure of civil war-era desert camp, displaced return home 