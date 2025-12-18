World News
Russia-Ukraine war live: EU holds key summit to strengthen Kyiv’s hand
18 December 2025
- European Union leaders will gather in Brussels in the coming hours and hold a vote on whether they are able to use nearly $200bn in frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine over the next two years.
- Inside Ukraine, Russian forces have carried out a number of attacks across the country, injuring dozens of people, including in Kryvyi Rih city, as well as Zaporizhia, Cherkasy and Odesa regions.
