RVA’s Coral Restoration Project continues to progress despite global warming challenges

Despite a number of challenges from Global Warming the Richmond Vale Academy is continuing to make progress with its Coral Restoration Project.

Speaking to NBC News, Director of the Richmond Vale Academy (RVA), Stina Herberg said they have already trained sixteen youths to be divers to setup their Coral Nursery in Cumberland.

Miss Herberg said as the Ocean continues to get warmer with increasing extreme weather conditions, it has also had negative impacts on their Coral Restoration Project.

Miss Herberg said while Climate Change has been affecting the Coral Restoration Project, they continue to work and it has been extended for another three years with additional funding.

Photo credit: Ins and out of St.Vincent and the Grenadines