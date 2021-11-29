Sacramento Kings defeat Los Angeles Lakers 141-137

Los Angeles Lakers suffered a triple overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings, beaten 141-137. It was their fifth defeat in their last seven games.

The Kings recovered from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter, led by 34 points from De’Aaron Fox, and 25 from Buddy Hield who came off the bench.

LeBron James scored 30 points for Los Angeles Lakers, with Russell Westbrook adding 29, and Anthony Davis contributing 23 points.

James has been fined US$15,000.00 for an “obscene gesture” during a clash with the Indiana Pacers last week, and warned for swearing during news conferences.

Stephen Curry inspired the Golden State Warriors to a 10th straight home victory as his game-high 32 points helped see off the Portland Trail Blazers 118-103.

Giannis Antetokounmpo top-scored for the Milwaukee Bucks with 24 points as they cruised to a sixth straight victory, beating the Denver Nuggets 120-109.