Saint Lucia Records Another Homicide – Body Of A Man Found On A Farm – St. Lucia Times News

Saint Lucia recorded its 71st homicide for the year after the body of a man identified as Casper Cox of Dennery was found on a farm at about 7:20 am on Friday.

Police said he had sustained apparent gunshot injuries.

The latest homicide occurred hours after Jamaica media reported on Thursday that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Horace Chang, was in Saint Lucia for talks on national and regional security.

According to the media reports, during his visit, Chang was scheduled to have high-level discussions with Prime Minister Pierre, Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte, and other officials.

“When there are security challenges in Jamaica or in St Lucia, it impacts on all of us. We are one Caribbean, and we have to work together to combat all security threats to the region,” Jamaica Observer quoted Chang as saying.

According to reports, Jamaica recorded 1442 murders this year.

This week, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre led a delegation to Martinique for joint security talks at the 8th Franco-Saint Lucian Joint Security Committee meeting.

The two neighbouring Islands have recorded a spike in violent crime, mainly involving firearms.

The discussion at the 8th Franco-Saint Lucian Joint Security Committee meeting covered cooperation in citizen security and the fight against trafficking, cooperation in disaster management, judicial cooperation, and immigration and border management.

