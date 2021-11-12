Saint Vincent and the Grenadines signs a Joint Communique with the Republic of Rwanda

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines signed a Joint Communique with the Republic of Rwanda on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 to establish diplomatic relations between both countries.

The Joint Communique is guided by the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter and international law, particularly the respect and promotion of international peace and security, equality among States, due respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, independence and international treaties, and non-interference in internal affairs of States.

The Communique was signed by Her Excellency Ms. Inga Rhonda King, Permanent Representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations and Her Excellency Mrs. Valentine Rugwabiz, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Rwanda to the United Nations and on behalf of the governments of both countries.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines looks forward for fruitful bilateral relations on the basis of mutual benefit between both countries.