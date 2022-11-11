Salvation Army launches its Christmas Kettle Appeal

The Salvation Army today launched its Christmas Kettle Appeal with the theme “Giving Hope Today”.

And, Vincentians have been urged to support the campaign as the Salvation Army aims to raise 250-thousand dollars this year.

The Kettle Appeal takes place every year to raise funds to support the Salvation Army’s programs, which include providing food packages to the needy during Christmas.

The Kettle Appeal was launched at the Kingstown Post Office Gallery this morning.