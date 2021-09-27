San Marino votes overwhelmingly to end abortion ban

Around 77.30% of voters approved the measure which would make abortion legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. The vote will also make it legal for woman to get an abortion beyond 12 weeks if the pregnancy is life threatening for the woman, or anomalies and malformations of the fetus arise that pose a serious health risk to the woman.

Turnout for the referendum was low at 41.11% for the majority Catholic republic.

The microstate’s Secretary of the Interior, Elena Tonnini, hopes to draft up a law based on the vote as soon as possible, according to public broadcaster San Marino RTV.

