Sandals expected to become one of the largest employers in SVG

Sandals Resort St. Vincent, is poised to become one of the largest employers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was revealed by Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves during a tour of the facility yesterday.

Minister Gonsalves said the resort is a massive investment in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/SANDALS-EMPLOYMENT.mp3

Minister Gonsalves said he is delighted with the project, noting that he believes St. Vincent and the Grenadines will have the best resort in the sandals chain.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/CAMILLO-SANDALS-HAPPY.mp3