Saturday February 4th is World Cancer Day

Several activities are being hosted globally to observe World Cancer Day tomorrow.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program this morning Community Dietician Alicia Ferdinand outlined why activities are being hosted annually for World Cancer Day

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CANCER-PRIVALENCE.mp3

Ms. Ferdinand said cancer has been on the rise in the region and outlined the leading cancer causes for men and women.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CANCER-RISE.mp3

World Cancer Day is being observed with the theme “Closing the care gap: Everyone deserves access to cancer care”.