Saudi Development Fund to provide additional funding for more projects

Several development projects across the country are expected to benefit from additional funding from the Saudi Development Fund.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be seeking additional financial assistance from the Fund for these projects.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program on Wednesday, the Prime Minister outlined some of the projects for which funding is being sought.

In the month of May, the Government received a $16 million USD loan from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which was allocated to two major development projects.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel