Saweetie Send Condolences To Takeoff’s Family: ‘He was a wonderful human being’

Saweetie might not be on friendly terms with her ex Quavo, but she is showing respect to his nephew Takeoff, who was shot and killed at the beginning of this month.

The devastating loss has rocked the hip-hop world, and many are still reeling from the realization that the Migos will never be the same as the brothers grieve their band members and loved ones. While speaking with Complex as she did press runs to promote her EP that was recently released, the rapper reflected on her feelings the moment she found out the rapper was killed.

“It honestly felt so surreal. I feel like the world stopped. He was a wonderful human being,” she says as she recalls past moments she spent with Takeoff over the course of her three-year relationship with his uncle Quavo.

The rapper also shared her sympathies with Takeoff’s family members. “I mean wonderful, like hella dope. My heart, my condolences go to his family. It’s just really surreal. I feel like Hip Hop is in a really eerie state right now.”

Late Migos rapper Takeoff

Saweetie has been criticized recently for her EP ‘The Single Life,’ which addresses her fling with Lil Baby and even takes shots at Quavo.

In one song, “Don’t Say Nothin,” the rapper talks about a mystery man revealing things they did together and says that’s what she gets “for kissing frogs,” as she also hints at her ex being burned by the idea of her dating another man.

Since she and Quavo broke up in 2021, the Icy Girl rapper has been very quiet about what happened between her and Quavo. The Migos rapper has however been anything but quiet as he threw jabs at Saweetie last month with the release of his song “Messy” off of his debut album with the late Takeoff, Only Built for Infinity Links.

Fans were sure he was speaking about Saweetie as he addressed a line about her interview on Caresha please months ago.

“I said, ‘Caresha please’ ’cause she too messy (Woo, please),” Quavo raps in the verse.

“Bitch fucked my dawg behind my back, but I ain’t stressin’ (Not at all)/You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we would have blessed it (You shoulda just said it),” the verse said.

Right before Takeoff was killed, Quavo also teased the music video for the song, which closely resembled the elevator video showing him and Saweetie fighting prior to their breakup.