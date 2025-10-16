Scholars to Receive Over $3.2 Million in Awards at Independence Rally 

A photograph of graduates from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) during the 2025 Graduation Ceremony, as shared by the API.



By S.Browne. Updated 3:57 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Over EC$3.2 million will be distributed in awards and bursaries at the National Schools’ Independence Rally at Victoria Park on Thursday, October 23, 2025, starting at 9:00 a.m.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the National Independence Committee, this year’s rally is themed “Cheers to 46: Honouring Our Scholars: Celebrating Our Nation”, celebrating the 46th anniversary of Independence while recognising academic excellence across the nation. The event will showcase homegrown talent from primary and secondary schools, as well as the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC).

At the rally, eighty-two (82) SVGCC graduates who achieved exceptional academic results in the 2025 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) and Associate Degree programmes will be formally recognised. Among these achievers, nineteen (19) students will receive National Scholarships, each covering five years of study at the University of the West Indies (UWI). Additionally, eighteen (18) Exhibition Scholarships will be awarded, each covering three years at the UWI, and forty-three (43) bursaries, valued at EC$25,000 per year for three years. Two (2) Special Awards will acknowledge outstanding academic accomplishments by students over the age of 21.

This year’s most outstanding National Scholar, Jerrel Insanali, will receive the Prime Minister’s Gold Medal and a EC$20,000 cash prize, in addition to the five-year scholarship. Christian Gieowarsingh and Gianna Stapleton, who tied for second place, will each be awarded EC$10,000.

Remarks will be delivered by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Myccle Burke, and Minister of Education, Curtis King, while the feature address will be given by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The Ministry of Education stated that the National Schools’ Independence Rally promises to unite students from across St. Vincent and the Grenadines in a celebration of academic excellence and national pride.

The Ministry is inviting the public to attend the event and celebrate the achievements of the nation’s students.

This information was sourced from a press release sent to us by the Ministry of Education.