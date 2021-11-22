Schools will continue using blended format

The Ministry of Education has taken a decision to continue instructions using the Blended format in schools across the country.

Portfolio Minister Curtis King tells NBC News this decision was taken as there has been an increase in the number of Teachers getting vaccinated.

The Minister provided the latest statistics on the vaccination exercise in Primary and Secondary Schools, as well as the Technical Institutes.

Minister King commended the Teachers for heeding the call to get vaccinated, and encouraged other Teachers to take the jab

Minister King has responded to a letter that has been circulating from the SVG Teachers Union, urging Teachers to go on a go slow.